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Law

Industry Expert Steven Kurtz to Lead SA&M’s New Commercial Finance Practice

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Southern California law firm Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M) has announced that Steven N. Kurtz will be joining as a partner and chair of the firm’s Commercial Finance, Insolvency & Specialty Lending Practice Group, which he will be launching, in addition to joining other practice groups.

Kurtz brings a well-tested, multi-faceted approach to SA&M, where he will continue to practice in the areas of commercial finance and corporate transactions, representing creditors with respect to bankruptcy, insolvency, and creditors’ rights issues and related litigation matters. He also regularly acts as an expert witness/consultant and serves as outside general counsel to several factoring and asset-based lending firms.

A frequent speaker and regular contributor to IFA’s Commercial Factor magazine, Kurtz has authored over 50 articles on commercial finance law since 2019, covering topics ranging from UCC security interests and chapter 11 dynamics to digital asset financing and regulatory developments affecting the industry.

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“While the firm has never actually had a core commercial finance practice, those issues are very germane to and frequently part of many of our corporate finance transactions. Having a partner of Steve’s stature enables us not only to expand the breadth of lending services we provide to our clients, but under his leadership, we expect this new practice area to become an expanding part of our corporate practice,” said Scott Alderton, SA&M’s managing partner. “His unparalleled expertise in both transactional matters and litigation will undoubtedly be an asset to our clients, and we are delighted to have him on board.”

Kurtz launched his career in commercial and bankruptcy litigation and later expanded his practice to include structuring complex commercial finance transactions, ultimately dividing his time evenly between litigation and transactional matters at Levinson Arshonsky Kurtz & Komsky LLP, the firm he founded.

Regarding his transition, Kurtz remarked, “It is a privilege to join the growing team at Stubbs Alderton & Markiles. I have long respected the firm’s outstanding ability to develop sophisticated, forward-looking solutions for complex legal and business issues, always prioritizing a client’s strategic vision and future roadmap. I look forward to addressing these and other challenges, particularly in commercial finance, litigation and insolvency, as they arise.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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