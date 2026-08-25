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Law

Ballard Spahr Names Scott Humphreys as Los Angeles Managing Partner

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Ballard Spahr Names Scott Humphreys Los Angeles Office Managing Partner
Scott S. Humphreys

Litigation partner Scott S. Humphreys has been named Ballard Spahr’s Los Angeles Office managing partner, firm chair Peter Michaud announced recently.

“Los Angeles is a West Coast litigation stronghold for us, and Scott’s leadership will help that office and our firm provide an even broader range of services to even more clients,” Michaud said. “Furthermore, Scott’s enthusiasm for helping earlier-career attorneys develop as professionals and for giving back to the community make him a natural fit for this role. I look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish.”

Humphreys represents clients in a variety of complex business, product liability and intellectual property disputes in high-stakes litigation throughout California and on a national scale.

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“Los Angeles is one of the most diverse, vibrant and entrepreneurial cities in the world. Our office reflects the market we serve. Ballard is a special place, with exceptional lawyers who provide sophisticated legal counsel and advocacy in high-stakes litigation while maintaining the collaborative culture of a close-knit office,” Humphreys said. “A priority for me will be to maintain our culture while expanding the office by recruiting new attorneys who share our firm values of legal excellence, client service and commitment to our community.”

Los Angeles is one of Ballard Spahr’s five office locations on the West Coast. Together with San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Anchorage, it forms a network of attorneys who collaborate on commercial litigation, consumer protection, antitrust, labor and employment matters, and business transactions, including real estate finance and development.

Brian D. Huben, who was Los Angeles office managing partner for seven years, will return to his practice full-time.

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Information for this article was sourced from Ballard Spahr LLP.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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