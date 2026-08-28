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Law

Withum and Jeffer Mangels & Mitchell LLP to Host Cybersecurity and Legal Risk Event

Cybersecurity in the Age of AI: Managing Business and Legal Risk
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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With artificial intelligence continuing to reshape the cybersecurity landscape, organizations face increasing pressure to navigate evolving threats alongside growing legal, regulatory and compliance expectations. To help business leaders better understand and manage these challenges, Withum and Jeffer Mangels & Mitchell LLP will host Cybersecurity in the Age of AI: Managing Business and Legal Risk on September 24, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Sunset Marquis Hotel & Villas in West Hollywood.

The complimentary event will bring together business executives, legal professionals, information technology leaders and cybersecurity practitioners for an evening of networking, thought leadership and practical discussion focused on the intersection of cybersecurity strategy and legal risk management. The program will be led by cybersecurity and risk management professionals Chris Mangano and Michael Gold, who will examine the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-enabled cyber threats and the legal considerations organizations must address to strengthen resilience and reduce risk.

During the session, attendees will explore how cyber laws, regulations and enforcement priorities are evolving in response to AI-related risks and how those developments intersect with enterprise security planning. Discussion topics will include incident response, data privacy, vendor and third-party risk management, governance strategies and executive accountability before, during and after a cyber incident.

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Participants will gain practical insights into identifying key AI-driven cyber threats, understanding the legal and compliance implications of security incidents and applying real-world strategies to reduce legal, financial and reputational exposure. The program will also highlight the roles of executive leadership, legal counsel, compliance professionals and IT and security teams in building a unified cyber risk management framework.

The event will begin with a networking happy hour followed by the educational program and audience Q&A. Hosted at the renowned Sunset Marquis Hotel & Villas, the gathering offers attendees an opportunity to connect with peers while gaining actionable guidance on addressing one of today’s most pressing business challenges.

Information for this article was sourced from Withum.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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