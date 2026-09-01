The Injury Is Only the Beginning

The biggest mistake after a catastrophic injury is believing you already know what happened.

When a young woman suffered catastrophic injuries in what appeared to be a street racing crash, the facts seemed straightforward. A reckless driver had made a terrible decision, and the consequences would stay with the victim for the rest of her life. From the outside, it looked like a tragic accident with an obvious defendant and a clear path to justice.

It wasn’t.

As attorney Emily Ruby began investigating the collision, the case took an unexpected turn. The legal team uncovered evidence showing the crash involved much more than one driver’s reckless conduct. A required traffic sign had never been installed. The roadway median raised additional safety concerns. Public records showed that improvements to the intersection had already been identified before the collision occurred.

The investigation transformed what appeared to be a simple liability case into one involving complex questions about roadway design, public safety, and multiple responsible parties. It ultimately resulted in $12.6 million in total settlements from multiple defendants.

This significant settlement would not have been possible without the investigation.

That case illustrates a lesson that applies to many catastrophic injury claims. The first explanation for a devastating accident is not always the complete one. Sometimes the most important facts are the ones that are uncovered weeks or months later through careful investigation before a lawsuit is ever filed.

Looking Beyond the Accident

Every catastrophic injury begins with a single moment.

A commercial truck crosses into another lane. A construction worker falls from a height. A defective product fails without warning. A driver looks down at a cell phone for just a few seconds. A company fails to take a critical precaution.

Those moments happen quickly, but the consequences can last a lifetime.

For many attorneys, the accident is where the story begins and ends. In reality, it is only the beginning. Understanding why the incident occurred, whether every responsible party has been identified and how the injury will affect someone’s future often requires months of investigation and analysis.

That work rarely makes headlines, but it often determines whether an injured person receives the resources they will need for the rest of their life.

A Catastrophic Injury Changes More Than Your Health

The immediate injuries are only part of the damage.

A spinal cord injury may require lifelong medical care and assistance with everyday activities. A traumatic brain injury can permanently change a person’s memory, personality, and ability to earn a living. Multiple orthopedic injuries may require years of surgeries, rehabilitation and pain management.

The effects extend well beyond the individual.

Families often find themselves adapting to every aspect of daily life. Homes may need to be modified. Careers may end unexpectedly. Retirement plans, college savings and financial security can disappear under the weight of medical expenses and lost income.

These are the consequences that rarely receive public attention, yet they often become the greatest challenges after a catastrophic injury.

Planning for the Future

Many people assume a personal injury case focuses on medical bills that have already been incurred and wages that have already been lost.

Catastrophic injury litigation is different.

The central question is often what the injured person will need years from now.

Will future surgeries be necessary? Will specialized medical equipment be required? Can the person ever return to the same career? Will they need assistance with daily activities? What will decades of future medical care cost?

Answering those questions requires far more than gathering medical records. Physicians, life care planners, vocational rehabilitation experts, economists and case-specific experts may all play a role in building a complete picture of the future.

That preparation is essential because once a case is resolved, the injured person usually cannot come back years later and ask for additional compensation if future needs were underestimated.

Why Investigation Matters

Every catastrophic injury deserves a thorough investigation.

Sometimes that investigation confirms the obvious explanation. Other times it uncovers unsafe roadway conditions, defective equipment, negligent contractors, dangerous corporate decisions or additional parties who share responsibility for what happened.

The goal is not to make a case more complicated than it really is.

The goal is to make sure no important question goes unanswered.

That approach protects more than the value of a case. It protects the future of the person whose life has been permanently changed.

A Different Way of Looking at Catastrophic Injury Cases

Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys focus on catastrophic injury cases because they require more than proving someone was negligent.

They require understanding how one event will shape every year that follows.

That means investigating every potential source of liability. It means working with respected experts through discovery to establish liability and evaluate future medical needs and financial losses. It means preparing every case as though it could ultimately be presented to a jury.

Most importantly, it means recognizing that a lawsuit is only one chapter in a much longer story.

The legal case will eventually end.

The consequences of a catastrophic injury often do not.

The Injury Is Only the Beginning

People remember the moment an accident happened because it changed everything.

What they often do not see is everything that follows.

The months of rehabilitation. The difficult conversations about work and finances. The uncertainty about the future. The careful investigation that uncovers facts no one recognized at the scene. The planning that helps ensure an injured person has access to the care and resources they will need for years to come.

Those are the chapters that define life after a catastrophic injury.

They are also the chapters that define the work of Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys.

Because when an injury changes the course of a person’s life, the accident is only the beginning.

Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys

400 Continental Blvd. Suite 320

El Segundo, CA 90245

P: (323) 782-0535

