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Law

Ogletree Deakins Welcomes 2 Veteran Litigators, Continuing Accelerated West Coast Expansion

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management, has added to its West Coast team by welcoming two new shareholders to its Los Angeles office. Frank Olah joins the firm from Carlton Fields LLP, following nearly six years as a principal at Jackson Lewis, while Alexander “A.J.” Harwin joins from FordHarrison LLP, where he was a partner.

Ogletree Deakins continues West Coast Expansion, adding two employment litigators as Los Angeles shareholders
Frank Olah

Olah is a labor and employment litigator with more than 20 years of legal experience. His practice focuses on defending employers in single-plaintiff and multi-plaintiff lawsuits; class and representative actions, including Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) actions; and arbitration proceedings. Olah regularly appears before federal and state courts as well as administrative agencies, handling claims involving wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment and retaliation, along with matters brought under Title VII, California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

“Frank has built a strong reputation for successfully handling complex employment litigation in both the single-plaintiff and wage-and-hour space,” said Jack Sholkoff, office managing shareholder in Los Angeles. “Having him on the team allows us to expand our ability to continue providing outstanding service for our clients in the growing Los Angeles and California markets.”

Ogletree Deakins continues West Coast Expansion, adding two employment litigators as Los Angeles shareholders
Alexander “A.J.” Harwin

Harwin focuses his practice on all aspects of labor and employment litigation. For more than 20 years, he has represented employers in matters involving discrimination, harassment, defamation, wage-and-hour disputes, contractual obligations, privacy and more. Harwin partners with employers to navigate complex legal challenges, develop practical strategies, and mitigate risk. When litigation is necessary, he manages all phases of the process, from deposition to pre-trial motions and through arbitration and trial.

“A.J. brings more than two decades of experience representing employers in litigation across California,” said Sholkoff. “His depth of experience, strategic approach to risk management and ability to guide clients through high-stakes disputes make him an excellent addition to our Los Angeles office and our rapidly expanding litigation practice.”

Since the start of the year, Ogletree Deakins has added nine new West Coast shareholders focused on labor and employment litigation.

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Information for this article was sourced from Ogletree Deakins.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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