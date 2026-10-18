Plaintiffs’ Bar Looks Inward After Costly Uber Ballot Fight

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With money in the bank and new ethics bills in the works, California’s plaintiffs’ attorneys are getting ready for the next tort reform battle

How can plaintiffs’ attorneys prepare for the next attack on their profession? Some prominent trial lawyers say the answer begins within their own ranks.

Momentum is building behind two priorities: replenishing a campaign war chest to deter or fight another tort reform ballot initiative, and pursuing legislation aimed at unethical conduct by plaintiffs’ attorneys themselves.

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The Consumer Attorneys of California and its allies have backed several recent bills increasing oversight of the legal profession. The latest idea is still taking shape, but attorneys involved in the discussions say it could include making it easier for clients to sue unethical lawyers and providing greater protection for attorneys who report misconduct.

“If the State Bar is not going to do anything to enforce the rules, then lawyers should have a right of private action,” said Brian J. Panish, senior partner at Panish Shea Ravipudi LLP in Los Angeles. “If they observe conduct that’s improper, they should be able to bring it to the court’s attention.”

Plaintiffs’ attorney Nick Rowley said he has been working with Panish and others on a “skeleton version” of possible legislation. Among the ideas under discussion are extending the statute of limitations or opening a new window for clients to sue attorneys accused of misconduct, particularly lawyers who steered clients toward unnecessary medical procedures or used prohibited referral arrangements.

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Standing Up to Tech

The more immediate goal is financial: Keep enough money on hand to discourage another well-funded tort reform campaign.

The Alliance Against Corporate Abuse, a CAOC-backed committee created for this year’s ballot fight with Uber Technologies Inc., raised roughly $80 million as the two sides prepared to battle over competing November initiatives.

A late legislative deal averted that fight, but not before the committee spent at least $48 million. It now has less than $30 million remaining, according to California campaign finance records.

“Instead of starting from zero, we have a significant sum that we have available and ready to go if someone decides to try to impact the civil justice system again, like Uber was trying to do,” said Roger A. Dreyer, who has led CAOC’s PAC board for the past four years.

Dreyer, a partner at Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora LLP in Sacramento, said contributions will continue flowing into the account “at least for the time being.”

Maintaining millions of dollars in a standing political fund is hardly unusual in California politics. But for CAOC, the size of the contemplated reserve represents a shift. Dreyer said the influx of technology industry money into ballot campaigns has changed the calculation.

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“Corporations are not looking to create rights for consumers to sue them, they’re looking to shut them down,” Dreyer said. “And we’ve seen, now tech is very much involved. Tech doesn’t like lawyers because lawyers with their clients are holding them accountable for their conduct.”

Naming and Shaming

The fundraising drive has also exposed divisions within the plaintiffs’ bar.

Campaign finance records make clear who contributed – and who did not – and some lawyers have begun publicly criticizing colleagues they believe failed to do their share.

The tensions spilled into public view at the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles convention in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Rowley, who has a history of publicly criticizing other attorneys, abruptly withdrew from a scheduled panel. He later said he objected to speaking and exhibitor slots being given to attorneys who failed to contribute to the CAOC ballot campaign or who face ethical complaints.

“They didn’t do jack sh*t to stand up for the people,” Rowley said.

Rowley also shared graphics he said he posted on Instagram and Facebook targeting two attorneys. One accused Bakersfield attorney Daniel Rodriguez of making “hundreds of millions of dollars off of the civil justice system” while contributing only $25,000 to the Uber fight. Another targeted Long Beach personal injury attorney Joseph Low, saying: “I gave zero to the people of California when they needed me most.”

Neither Rodriguez nor Low responded to emails seeking comment.

California campaign finance records confirm the contribution amounts cited by Rowley. They also show contributions exceeding $1 million from Rowley and Panish’s firm and several hundred thousand dollars from Dreyer’s firm and its attorneys.

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Asked whether he had encountered pushback over publicly targeting other lawyers, Rowley said he had not.

“Where are they going to push back at?” he said. “This is the truth.”

Fundraising and Legislating

Other prominent plaintiffs’ attorneys are not discouraging the public pressure.

“There are members of my organization who contributed a lot of money to protect victims’ rights and benefits that also benefit everybody in this profession,” CAOC President Doug Saeltzer said. “And some have strong feelings about peers who maybe could have participated and didn’t. I’m not going to tell those members they’re wrong to feel that way.”

Saeltzer said the larger purpose is ensuring the plaintiffs’ bar does not have to rebuild its political operation from scratch when the next ballot fight arrives.

“It would be irresponsible to start from zero the next attack that comes at victims from these large corporations,” Saeltzer said. “We just can’t do that.”

