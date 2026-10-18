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D.Law Named #1 Fastest-Growing Law Firm in Los Angeles County

D.Law
By D.Law
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D.Law, a plaintiff-side employment law firm headquartered in Pasadena, has been named the #1 fastest-growing law firm in Los Angeles County on the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2026 Fastest Growing Law Firms list, based on percentage growth in attorney headcount. The firm grew 525% over the past four years, expanding from eight attorneys in 2023 to 50 today.

Founded in 2015 by Emil Davtyan as a wage-and-hour class action practice, the firm rebranded to D.Law in 2023 and has since grown to more than 200 employees, adding a single-plaintiff employment law practice alongside its class action work.

“Litigation has been in the last three years pretty much the focus of the next stage of growth for the firm,” said Davtyan. “Everything is done to litigate cases in-house. The firm has focused essentially all growth-related steps to ‘How do we grow our ability to handle more cases in-house?’”

The firm’s growth has been driven by an organic hiring strategy, a summer associate program built to develop early-career labor and employment attorneys and two 2023 acquisitions: the Law Offices of Kevin T. Barnes and David Yeremian & Associates. D.Law says it is now exploring expansion of its labor and employment practice into additional states, including Washington, New York, Illinois, Colorado and Oregon.

D.Law recently relocated its headquarters to Pasadena, becoming one of the few law firms in the region to own its office space outright.

About D.Law

D.Law is a plaintiff-side employment law firm founded in 2015 and headquartered in Pasadena, California, with 16 offices across the state. The firm represents employees in wage-and-hour class actions and single-plaintiff employment matters. Learn more at www.d.law.

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