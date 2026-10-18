Legal Visionary Spotlight: Mark Quigley - 4 Decades of Championing the Underdog

When Mark Quigley joined Greene, Broillet & Wheeler in 1982, he was a young law clerk entering a much simpler era of trial practice.

Mark Quigley (chris griffiths)

“Cases seemed to be much less complex,” he recalls. “We didn’t have many experts, we didn’t have jury consultants and technology consisted of butcher paper and a black marker. We picked a jury, we gave opening statements, put your witnesses on, and we’re done.”

Four decades later, the cases are far more complex, but Quigley’s focus remains the same: understanding every detail and standing up for people taking on powerful institutions.

His career gradually shifted from personal injury to employment litigation, with a case involving UCLA orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Pedowitz serving as a turning point.

“I had never litigated a retaliation case of any kind,” Quigley says. “It was just such an interesting story.”

The experience introduced him to whistleblower litigation, a practice he found both intellectually challenging and deeply meaningful.

“You see something wrong – you report it,” he says. “And then the employer fires you. That is wrong, no matter how you look at it.”

Since then, Quigley has represented employees who reported fraud, abuse, misconduct, and violations of law or policy, including numerous cases involving The University of California, Cal State University as well as private institutions.

“It’s only common sense that if somebody sees something wrong and reports it you protect them, and then you go after those who are responsible,” he says. “But in my experience, that’s not what happens.”

The Long Road to Recovery

His work in Murphy v. Regents of the University of California reflects the persistence his practice demands.

Quigley represented Dr. Kevin Murphy, a UC San Diego physician who raised concerns about the handling of a $10 million research donation. What followed was eight years of litigation. A San Diego jury ultimately awarded Murphy $39 million in 2023, and in 2026 the California Court of Appeal upheld the jury’s finding that his whistleblower activity was protected and that UC San Diego had retaliated against him.

“These cases are so complex,” Quigley says. “It’s an enormous amount of work and financial commitment by our law firm. It is an emotional commitment by the client to hang in there for up to a decade or more.”

That is also what makes the victories meaningful.

“The pleasure for me, is seeing somebody who has hung in there for 8, 10 or even 12 years win their case, get compensated, get their reputation restored and have their job reinstated. This is what makes these cases so rewarding for me.”

Taking on a Powerful Figure

Another case that stands out from Quigley’s career involved Bikram Choudhury, founder of the Bikram Yoga empire. After learning more about Choudhury’s influence and the allegations against him, Quigley recalls, “It caught my attention.”

The lengthy litigation involved allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, as well as retaliation against former employee Minakshi “Miki” Jafa-Bodden after she spoke out. A Los Angeles jury ultimately returned a unanimous verdict against Choudhury, awarding Jafa-Bodden $7.4 million, including $6.47 million in punitive damages.

During trial, a sketch artist captured Mark Quigley cross-examining Bikram Choudhury, showing the jury photographs of his luxury car collection and Beverly Hills mansion.

For Quigley, the case became another example of why he is drawn to representing people who challenge powerful figures.

“We had somebody like Miki stand up to these people and speak out,” he says. “She was fired and threatened with her life.”

Learning more about the allegations only strengthened his resolve.

“It just motivated me even more to go after this guy and put a stop to what he was doing.”

Why He Still Loves the Courtroom

After 40 years, Quigley still gets an unmistakable rush from trial.

“You get your adrenaline going, you hyper-focus on one case, one client,” he says. “You get to really take all your energy and focus on one thing.”

He also remains a believer in the jury system.

“I love the dynamic in the courtroom where you get to bring the truth to a jury and to a judge, and then somebody else decides,” he says. “I have a lot of faith in the jury system. It works incredibly well.”

Lessons From Four Decades

If there is one word Quigley would use to describe what makes a successful trial lawyer, it is “preparation.”

“You have to be ultra-prepared on every issue,” he says. “Even if it’s a small issue, you need to know it inside and out.”

His advice is simple: “Be overprepared at all times.”

But after four decades, Quigley has another lesson for younger lawyers – one he wishes he had understood earlier.

“You can have a life outside the courtroom.”

Trial work is demanding, he says, but it should not consume everything else. “You’ve got to get rest, you’ve got to stay healthy, otherwise you won’t be able to do your job.”

Perhaps the most remarkable part of Quigley’s career is that he has spent virtually all of it at the same firm. He arrived at GBW as a law clerk in 1982 and never left.

The culture kept him there.

“When I got to Greene Broillet, it was just such a more relaxed atmosphere, a fun place to work,” he says. “Everybody worked hard at the firm, but I thought it was fun to be there. And it still is.”

Four decades later, Quigley still does what first drew him to the courtroom: preparing relentlessly, taking on powerful opponents, and giving people who speak up a chance to be heard.

