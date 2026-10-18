Putting People First in Personal Injury Law

At Abelian Law Firm, The Legal Care Method® puts the person – not just the case – at the center of personal injury representation

Los Angeles is a city that rarely slows down. But when an accident suddenly changes someone’s life, moving quickly is not always what they need most. Sometimes, they need someone to stop, listen and understand what they are going through.

That belief is at the heart of Abelian Law Firm, where founder Gohar Abelian has developed a different approach to personal injury law – one that puts the client at the center of every case.

Known as the Legal Care Method®, the firm’s approach is built around three principles:



Listening Before Litigating. Every case begins with understanding the person behind the injury. An accident can affect a person’s health, career, finances, family and everyday life. Taking the time to understand those circumstances allows the firm to see more than a legal claim and build an approach around the client’s individual needs. Empathy with Strategy. Compassion and strong advocacy are not mutually exclusive. Abelian Law Firm combines individualized attention with detailed preparation, evidence gathering and a focused pursuit of accountability. The firm also litigates its cases in-house, allowing its attorneys to remain deeply involved from the beginning through resolution. By taking the time to listen, investigate and gather evidence early, the team develops an intimate understanding of each case – its facts, its challenges and, most importantly, the client’s story. This preparation is central to the Legal Care Method®. It allows the firm to bring a client’s story and supporting evidence to life in a detailed, organized and compelling way. When the defense can see the facts, evidence and human impact of an injury clearly, it can better understand the substance and value of the claim. That approach has led to meaningful results for clients, including a recent $2.5 million settlement. Clarity at Every Step. After an accident, clients are often dealing with medical appointments, financial concerns and uncertainty about what comes next. Legal terminology and complicated procedures can add another layer of stress. The firm believes clients deserve to understand their case, their options and what to expect throughout the process – without unnecessary jargon or confusion.

Together, these principles shape a client experience that is intentionally personal. Every client brings a different set of circumstances, priorities and concerns, and the firm believes the legal process should reflect those differences rather than treating every case the same.

For Abelian Law Firm, success is not measured only by an outcome. How a client feels throughout the process matters, too.

That perspective extends beyond Abelian’s work with clients. She has also established herself as an educator and contributor to conversations about legal rights and consumer awareness, helping make complex legal issues more accessible. Her commitment to mentoring future attorneys reflects the same values that shape her practice: preparation, advocacy, knowledge and humanity.

The team at Abelian Law Firm reflects that vision. Their work recognizes that legal expertise and compassion do not have to exist separately. Strong advocacy requires preparation and strategy, but it also requires listening, communication and a genuine understanding of the person being represented.

For people who have never needed a personal injury attorney, the legal process can feel unfamiliar and overwhelming. Abelian Law Firm seeks to make that experience more approachable by ensuring clients know where they stand and feel supported throughout their case.

Ultimately, the Legal Care Method® is built on a simple idea: clients should never feel like they are just another file.

They are people with families, careers, responsibilities and lives that existed before an accident – and will continue long after the case is resolved.

For Abelian Law Firm, putting clients first means treating them accordingly: people first, cases second.

Because behind every claim is a human story – and that story deserves to be heard.

