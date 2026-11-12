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Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Litigators Timothy Pico and Brett Markson to Los Angeles Office

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management, has welcomed Timothy Pico and Brett Markson to the firm’s Los Angeles office as shareholders. Pico joins from Jackson Lewis P.C., and Markson joins from Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.

Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Litigators Timothy Pico and Brett Markson as Los Angeles Shareholders
Timothy Pico

Pico and Markson previously co-founded Markson Pico LLP, a Los Angeles employment litigation firm, and worked together there for nearly two decades. Together, they bring more than 60 years of combined legal experience to the firm.

“Tim and Brett are accomplished litigators with deep roots in the California employment law community and a longstanding track record of working together on complex workplace disputes,” said Jack Sholkoff, office managing shareholder in Los Angeles. “Tim’s extensive counseling and litigation experience, combined with Brett’s recent in-house perspective, further enhances our ability to help employers in California and beyond navigate the full spectrum of workplace challenges.”

Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Litigators Timothy Pico and Brett Markson as Los Angeles Shareholders
Brett Markson
(Scott Dressel-Martin)

Pico and Markson bring complementary employment litigation practices to Ogletree Deakins. Both represent employers in matters involving wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage-and-hour disputes and actions brought under California’s Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA). Pico also provides preventive advice and counsel on workplace issues, while Markson handles single-plaintiff, class and collective actions and represents employers in leave and accommodation, whistleblower, privacy and trade secret matters.

“Ogletree Deakins is known for the premier client service it provides to employers, and its national platform will allow me to support our clients with additional resources,” Pico said. “Brett and I have worked together throughout much of our careers, and I look forward to continuing that collaboration while contributing to the growth of Ogletree’s presence in the Los Angeles market.”

Markson added, “Having managed outside counsel and litigation strategy from the client side, I understand what in-house teams expect, and I look forward to bringing that perspective to the team. With Tim joining as well, we have an incredibly deep bench of top litigators here in Los Angeles.”

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The arrival of Pico and Markson reflects Ogletree Deakins’ continued strategic growth in California, where they are the 12th and 13th shareholders to join Ogletree Deakins in the state this year.

Information for this article was sourced from Ogletree Deakins.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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