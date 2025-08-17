What Kinds of Consumer Lawsuits Are Surfacing in 2025?

Here’s a closer look at some of the trending lawsuit classifications.

Types of Cases

1. Data privacy & cookie tracking

• California AG hit Healthline with a record $1.55-million CCPA settlement – the largest yet, according to WilmerHale – for failing to honor opt-out requests and misusing health-related data.

• Class actions targeting website cookie and tracking violations (under CIPA) are escalating. A recently proposed state bill aimed to curb these was stalled, meaning more cookie-related suits will likely continue, according to Fisher Phillips.

2. Robocalls and TCPA violations

• TCPA class action filings in CA have hit historic highs, with more than 80% being class suits. This is putting businesses that undertake automated calls under intense legal pressure, according to Contact Center Compliance.

3. Influencer-endorsement misrepresentation

• A growing wave of class actions alleges undisclosed sponsorships. In April alone, suits were filed in California federal courts against brands like Celsius, Revolve, Alo Yoga and Beach Bunny, claiming inflated prices due to hidden influencer-paid promotions, according to Morgan Lewis.

4. Consumer financial rights (FCRA/FDCPA)

• Credit-reporting (FCRA) and debt-collection (FDCPA) claims rose notably in Q1-Q2 2025. Though FDCPA is slightly down year to date, Q1 saw a spike of 27.7% growth; FCRA rose 5.2%, according to the Consumer Financial Services Law Monitor.

5. Product mislabeling & false claims

• Dietary supplement ProSupps USA had its mislabeling case revived. Per the Ninth Circuit, even a single test indicating false nutritional info triggers a class action possibility under California consumer law.• D.A.’s offices cracked down on sunscreens falsely claiming to be “reef-safe,” settling with Supergoop and Sun Bum; another suit against Edgewell is moving forward.

6. Antitrust & hidden fees

• Disputes over hidden mandatory fees – like undisclosed airport parking charges – aim to apply California’s consumer protection laws even in out-of-state transactions, according to Loeb & Loeb.

• Big national antitrust suits are also surfacing (Disney streaming ties, for example), though not typically California-specific.

7. GenAI call-center surveillance

• Some new lawsuits challenge AI transcription tools used in customer service as violations of California’s wiretap law (CIPA). These suits argue GenAI systems “eavesdrop” without proper consent, according to Holland & Knight.

What’s driving the surge?

• Expanding privacy statutes: The CCPA’s stronger penalties in 2025 (up to $799/violation), tighter CPRA rules and active enforcement – like the Healthline case – are fueling more lawsuits.

• Advancements in tech and new legal theories: GenAI tools and influencer marketing practices are creating novel claims under old laws, such as CIPA and FTC guidelines.

• Aggressive class-action strategies: Plaintiffs’ lawyers are pushing the boundaries with single-test sufficiency (e.g., ProSupps) and broad class definitions (influencer suits).

• Regulatory momentum: California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other local enforcers are proactively enforcing consumer protections, plus reforms to CA financial regulators’ (DFPI) oversight.