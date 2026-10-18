One of California’s Fastest-Growing Lemon Law Firms Is Helping Consumers Drive Forward

For most Californians, a reliable vehicle is essential to everyday life. When a new car spends more time in the repair shop than on the road, the financial stress and disruption can be overwhelming. That’s why more consumers are turning to experienced Lemon Law attorneys to protect their rights.

Since its founding in 2019, ahas emerged as one of California’s fastest-growing Lemon Law firms. What began as a two-attorney practice founded by Kevin Jacobson and Jonathan Shirian has grown into a statewide firm with more than 220 professionals, multiple California offices and over $150 million recovered for clients.

“Our goal has always been to provide exceptional representation while making the legal process as seamless as possible for our clients,” says Jacobson. “We’re proud of our growth, but we’re even more proud of the results we’ve achieved for California consumers.”

Quill & Arrow focuses on California’s Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, commonly known as the Lemon Law, which protects consumers who purchase or lease defective vehicles that cannot be repaired after a reasonable number of attempts.

As vehicle technology has become increasingly sophisticated – and legal procedures more complex – the firm’s specialized focus has become a significant advantage for consumers navigating claims against major automotive manufacturers.

Rather than handling a broad range of legal matters, Quill & Arrow has built its practice around consumer protection, allowing its attorneys to develop deep experience in Lemon Law litigation. The firm’s attorneys prepare every qualifying case as though it may proceed to trial, a strategy that often strengthens negotiations and helps maximize client outcomes.

The firm’s rapid growth has been driven by continuous investment in both people and technology.

Alongside experienced trial attorneys, Quill & Arrow has expanded its operations with litigation support professionals, client service teams and advanced case management systems designed to improve communication and efficiency throughout every stage of the legal process.

Today, the firm has handled thousands of Lemon Law matters involving nearly every major vehicle manufacturer. Its client-first philosophy, combined with strategic litigation and operational excellence, has helped establish Quill & Arrow as one of California’s leading consumer advocacy firms.

For Jacobson, the firm’s success is measured by more than growth statistics.

“Every case represents someone whose daily life has been disrupted by a defective vehicle,” he says.

“Whether it’s getting to work, taking kids to school or caring for family, reliable transportation matters. We’re here to help level the playing field and make sure consumers understand and exercise the rights they have under California law.”

As demand for experienced Lemon Law representation continues to grow, Quill & Arrow remains focused on expanding its resources while maintaining the personalized service that has fueled its success. By combining legal expertise, innovative technology and a commitment to client advocacy, the firm continues to help consumers across California hold manufacturers accountable.

About Quill & Arrow Law

Quill & Arrow LLP is a California law firm specializing in Lemon Law, Employment Law, and Personal Injury Litigation. Founded in 2019, the firm has grown into one of the state’s fastest-growing consumer protection practices, recovering more than $150 million for clients while representing thousands of Californians in Lemon Law claims. Through experienced legal counsel and a client-first approach, Quill & Arrow continues to advocate for consumers throughout the state.

