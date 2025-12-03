Kibler Fowler & Cave Expands Headquarters in Los Angeles

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

JLL recently announced that it has represented law firm Kibler Fowler & Cave LLP in a new 16,811-square-foot office lease at 11100 Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles. The new lease represents an expansion from the company’s current headquarters where it occupies 5,630 square feet in the same building.

Kibler Fowler & Cave LLP is an award-winning boutique trial and commercial litigation firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Princeton. The firm specializes in business litigation, real estate litigation, financial services litigation, entertainment and intellectual property litigation, among other areas.

“Our firm has experienced sustained growth on both coasts since inception – expanding our team and deepening our bench across key practice areas, said Kibler Fowler & Cave’s managing partner Mike Kibler. “Now that lawyers increasingly have returned to the office to support this trajectory we needed larger, modern office space in a prime Los Angeles location to enhance professional collaboration on our team, help us attract and retain top legal talent, and deliver a first-class client experience. With JLL’s expert advice, we decided our current headquarters in Westwood Gateway checks every box and positions Kibler Fowler & Cave well for continued growth.”

JLL’s senior managing director Jim Schoolfield represented Kibler Fowler & Cave LLP in the new lease. The landlord was represented by Rick Buckley and Peter Best with L.A. Realty Partners.

“Kibler Fowler & Cave LLP has seen tremendous company growth over the past few years and was looking to expand its headquarters in Los Angeles,” said Schoolfield. “After considering several other buildings in the area, the firm decided that 11100 Santa Monica Boulevard was the best fit because it allowed for uninterrupted operations, provided abundant onsite and nearby amenities and was in a premier location.”

Schoolfield went on to say, “In today’s economy, companies are using office space to attract and retain talent which has become especially critical in the legal sector.”

