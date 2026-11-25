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Dr. Asif Mahmood, Chair, United States Commission on International Religious Freedom

In medicine, every physician is guided by an uncompromised ethical mandate: the patient comes first. If a practitioner witnesses a peer mishandling a case or failing to respond to a patient’s declining health, silence is not collegiality – it is malpractice. Protecting a colleague’s standing or ego at the expense of human wellbeing violates every principle of the profession.

Yet across California Democratic politics, an identical form of malpractice has become the prevailing institutional norm. When political endorsements are decided, our elected officials rarely ask the fundamental question: Who will deliver the most effective, dynamic representation for working families? Instead, the reflexive priority is almost always: How do we protect a fellow incumbent?

It makes little difference whether two politicians shared an office, a committee dais, or a legislative chamber decades ago or for just a handful of months. The moment an election approaches, an unspoken pact of mutual survival takes precedence. Rather than assessing candidates on tangible achievements, vision, and accountability, the political establishment routinely circles the wagons around the comfortable status quo.

I confronted this tension directly when I decided to endorse Nithya Raman over my longtime friend and ally, Karen Bass. Karen and I share years of personal friendship, mutual respect, and shared advocacy. Stepping away from an established personal bond was neither painless nor politically convenient.

Shortly after my endorsement was announced, the phones began ringing. Several local elected officials reached out – not to discuss the pressing crises facing our neighborhoods, but to deliver an explicit warning: if Karen prevailed, I should prepare for political retribution against me, my standing, and the community initiatives I champion.

My answer to them was unequivocal: endorsements should never be treated as currency for personal access, protection, or career self-preservation. Endorsements belong to the community, based on who will govern with the urgency and independence our families deserve. I was not concerned about my personal standing; I was concerned about the future of our city.

When political endorsements operate as loyalty pledges backed by implied threats of retaliation, democratic representation breaks down. The residents of Los Angeles and communities across California are living through severe crises in housing affordability, homelessness, and basic governance. Voters are not asking for backroom alliances, institutional deference, or peer protection; they want bold, unencumbered leadership capable of confronting broken systems. Endorsements must be treated as a solemn obligation to constituents, granted strictly on merit and demonstrated dedication to the public good.

To dismantle this culture of self-preservation, California must confront the transactional mechanism that fuels it: the quiet flow of political donations passing between elected officials’ campaign accounts.

Under current rules, candidates and sitting representatives routinely direct campaign donations from their own war chests into the campaign funds of their legislative colleagues. The unspoken motives are widely understood: to lock in political endorsements, buy votes for coveted leadership posts, or ensure that priority legislation is quietly advanced or buried in committee.

Consider the glaring legal and ethical contradiction: if an outside developer, corporate lobbyist, or private citizen provides donations to an elected official in exchange for a vote or legislative intervention, it is recognized as bribery and prosecuted as a serious felony. Yet when sitting politicians transfer donations from their campaign committees to buy institutional leverage, secure key votes, or extract reciprocal favors from colleagues, the political establishment dismisses it as standard party management.

It is time to prohibit this practice outright. At both the state level in the Legislature and across local city councils, California should enact a clear ban preventing elected officials and their candidate-controlled committees from directing donations to the campaigns of their colleagues.

Eliminating officeholder-to-officeholder donations is a sensible, overdue structural reform. It removes the internal financial pressure that party leadership uses to enforce conformity, silence independent voices, and shield struggling incumbents from authentic voter scrutiny. It strips donations out of backroom horse-trading, ensuring that legislative decisions and leadership selections are evaluated on their merits rather than on who directed campaign donations to a colleague’s re-election effort.

The Democratic Party cannot credibly claim to champion working people while maintaining an internal mutual-protection system driven by campaign donations and sustained by political intimidation. True loyalty must always be to the people you serve, never to the colleagues you serve alongside. It is time for our elected officials to break ranks with the establishment, put their constituents first, and endorse the dynamic leadership our communities deserve.

– Dr. Asif Mahmood, Chair, United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, is an internal medicine and pulmonary specialist and a civic leader in Southern California.

