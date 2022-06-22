Finalist: Eli Todd Chayet

West General Counsel

Skanska

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

Todd Chayet has been West U.S. general counsel for Skanska, an international construction and development company, for seven years. Skanska completes $1 billion per annum transit and highway construction in the West Coast. In Southern California, Skanska is the largest transit builder including the LA Metro Expo2, Regional Connector, Purple Line Phase 1 Subway, and 6th St. Bridge. Chayet oversees all of Skanska’s legal positions and teams and interfaces productively with LA Metro staff and has creatively made great partnerships in Los Angeles’ infrastructure delivery.

Previously, Chayet was at Cole Pedroza in San Marino. He has been practicing construction law in California for more than 20 years. Known by his peers and colleagues to have repeatedly proven himself to be a great leader, Chayet mentors many within Skanska as well as outside the company. As his team attests, he is a “true infrastructure legal professional.”