Nominee: Shana Simmons

General Counsel

Everlaw

UC Berkeley School of Law

Shana Simmons is general counsel at Everlaw, where she advises the executive leadership team and board of directors on all strategic, cross-company matters. She partners with the executive leadership team to grow and scale the business and revenue, while accounting for legal, regulatory and compliance risks.

Throughout her career, Simmons has counseled institutions through regulatory hurdles, litigation risks, compliance obligations and untested opportunities to move businesses forward. As general counsel of Everlaw, a collaborative, cloud-based ediscovery and investigation platform, led a successful close of a $202 million Series D funding, which cemented Everlaw’s status as a unicorn start-up and more than tripled its market value. She is also president of the Board of Trustees for Lawyers of One America.