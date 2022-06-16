Rose Beatriz Sorensen

(Laurel Hungerford)

Snell & Wilmer

LMU Loyola Law School

Rose B. Sorensen is a corporate and securities partner in Snell & Wilmer, a full-service business law firm with more than 450 attorneys practicing in 16 locations throughout the United States and in Mexico, including three offices in California. Her practice includes mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, reorganizations, commercial finance, private placements, venture capital, corporate governance, telecommunications services, joint ventures, licensing and entity structure and formation. She has experience handling a range of large-scale mergers and acquisitions, project and corporate financings and restructurings in a variety of industries including the technology, healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing (including aerospace and defense), retail consumer brand, business services, construction and building materials.