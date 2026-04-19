LA Times Studios is proud to recognize the 2026 Life Sciences Visionaries. Below you will see biographies of scientists, researchers, legal staff and dedicated executive leadership who are actively pursing good health, human longevity and cures to diseases that have devastated our society.

As you learn more about each person’s journey towards the life sciences discipline, you’ll also discover that no one does it alone – each member of the staff in these purpose-driven companies is part of a team that is creating better outcomes, not just for a single individual, but for each and every person who faces health issues or just wants to be the best version of themselves. We congratulate each and every one of those profiled for their dedication and drive.

