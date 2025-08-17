Advertisement
Business by LA Times Studios

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

BANKING & FINANCE

VC ROUNDUP

Hadrian is building the planet's most efficient factories

Hadrian Raises $260 Million to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities

Hadrian, an AI-powered manufacturing company, secures $260 million in Series C funding to expand its factories and production capabilities for naval defense and other high-priority Department of Defense programs.

Picture of a treatment that involves gently touching 32 points on your head

Boulevard Raises $80-Million Series D Round

happy American pit bull terrier dog between owner legs, top view

Other Half Raises $3-Million Seed Round for Pet Health

Woman with shopping bags

DÔEN Raises Series A Round to Support Global Expansion

Rwazi co-founders Joseph Rutakangwa (left) and Eric Sewankambo (right)

Los Angeles Software Firm Rwazi Raises $12 Million Series A Round

MOVERS

Albert Shirakian Joins AECP Board of Directors

Healthcare & Science

Albert Shirakian Joins AECP Board of Directors

Dr. Sanyogita Chief Technology Officer, GeoLinks

Goods & Retail

GeoLinks Names Dr. Sanyogita Shamsunder Chief Technology Officer

Zeenat Zonte, newly appointed executive vice president of Wholesale Broker Division at Dunmor

Banking & Finance

Dunmor Launches Wholesale Broker Division, Appoints Zeenat Zonte as EVP

Photo of Lisa Magorien

Law

Seyfarth Shaw Adds Employment Litigator Lisa Magorien as Partner in Los Angeles

ADK partner

Law

Adams, Duerk & Kamenstein LLP Deepens Litigation Bench with Dual Partner Hire

CRE ROUNDUP

M&A ROUNDUP

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S VISIONARY CONSUMER ATTORNEYS

Business by LA Times Studios is proud to present the 2025 Consumer Attorney Visionaries. This section highlights leading plaintiff attorneys in Toxic Tort, Product Liability, Labor & Employment, Family Law and Personal Injury, whose unwavering dedication has significantly impacted their clients and the legal landscape.

Nominated by their colleagues and peers, these visionaries are recognized for their noteworthy successes, consistent leadership and profound contributions to their organizations, industries and communities over the past 12-24 months. Each individual showcased here has been specifically chosen for their exceptional average success rates, settlements and verdicts won in the last two years, as well as their leadership positions within their firms and their community and board affiliations and recognitions.

Join us as we celebrate the exceptional careers and recent accomplishments of these legal stalwarts, whose commitment to justice sets a benchmark for excellence in Southern California.

