Business by LA Times Studios is proud to present the 2025 Consumer Attorney Visionaries. This section highlights leading plaintiff attorneys in Toxic Tort, Product Liability, Labor & Employment, Family Law and Personal Injury, whose unwavering dedication has significantly impacted their clients and the legal landscape.

Nominated by their colleagues and peers, these visionaries are recognized for their noteworthy successes, consistent leadership and profound contributions to their organizations, industries and communities over the past 12-24 months. Each individual showcased here has been specifically chosen for their exceptional average success rates, settlements and verdicts won in the last two years, as well as their leadership positions within their firms and their community and board affiliations and recognitions.

Join us as we celebrate the exceptional careers and recent accomplishments of these legal stalwarts, whose commitment to justice sets a benchmark for excellence in Southern California.