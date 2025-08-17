Welcome to the August 2025 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

Dear Readers,

The August 2025 issue of Business by LA Times Studios is here, and we’re happy to celebrate dedicated pursuers of justice in Southern California: our 2025 Consumer Attorney Visionaries. These litigators aid people who have often never experienced the legal system and do so with a personalized touch and a drive toward helping make people whole after an accident or other mishap.

Our cover feature highlights a major player in the burgeoning space economy. Varda Space Industries occupies a building that used to house a pioneering aerospace company, and it shows – their microgravity-based biology is a true innovation that is drawing attention from everyone, from venture capitalists to other space firms, as they continue to expand and innovate.

In addition, learn more about the challenges HR leaders face in retaining C-Suite talent as personnel shakeups become more common, and discover the latest in AI, including a novel use for the language-learning program that creates equity across users.

Of course, you’ll find many more detailed dispatches from the world of Southern California business, including the latest moves, shakeups, deals and dealmakers, and an extensive table of commercial real estate’s status in 2025 after a challenging first half of the year.

