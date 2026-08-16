Business by LA Times Studios is honored to present the 2026 Private Equity and M&A Business Visionaries. Navigating today’s dynamic economic landscape requires far more than simple capital – it demands battle-tested leadership, tactical precision and deep strategic foresight. The private equity and M&A leaders highlighted below represent the premier architects behind middle-market liquidity, corporate turnarounds and enterprise transformation. Bringing decades of specialized experience to the deal table, these leaders and advisors serve as vital catalysts for growth and stability.

For these visionaries, influence extends far beyond individual balance sheets. By safeguarding legacies, steering multi-million-dollar exits and mentoring through organizations, these individuals have stabilized vital sectors, mobilized capital and powered long-term economic resilience across the broader business community. Read on to learn about their professional achievements and vital business connections from the last 24 months.

