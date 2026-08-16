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Business by LA Times Studios

FEATURE STORY

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AI & Tech

Saviynt Launches Identity Management for the AI Age

VIEWS FROM THE TOP

HR CORNER

TOP ACCOUNTING & BUSINESS ADVISORY FIRMS

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

ORANGE COUNTY

TECH & AI

VC ROUNDUP

M&A ROUNDUP

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Caylent Appoints Eduardo Fayh as President and Chief Operating Officer

Caylent Taps 25-Year Tech Veteran Eduardo Fayh as President & COO

Biotech leader Pendulum Therapeutics appoints Madison Reed CEO Amy Errett

Biotech Leader Pendulum Therapeutics Appoints Madison Reed CEO Amy Errett

Super League Appoints Anthony Alexander to Supercharge Gaming Media Revenue

Super League Appoints Anthony Alexander to Supercharge Gaming Media Revenue

Stream Realty Partners Expands California Presence with Opening of Los Angeles Office

Stream Realty Partners Opens Los Angeles Office for Commercial Real Estate Expansion

Thomas Schiller

indie Semiconductor Announces Board Changes: Aoki Retires, Schiller Appointed

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CONSUMER TRENDS

INSURANCE

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2026 PRIVATE EQUITY AND M&A BUSINESS VISIONARIES

Business by LA Times Studios is honored to present the 2026 Private Equity and M&A Business Visionaries. Navigating today’s dynamic economic landscape requires far more than simple capital – it demands battle-tested leadership, tactical precision and deep strategic foresight. The private equity and M&A leaders highlighted below represent the premier architects behind middle-market liquidity, corporate turnarounds and enterprise transformation. Bringing decades of specialized experience to the deal table, these leaders and advisors serve as vital catalysts for growth and stability.

For these visionaries, influence extends far beyond individual balance sheets. By safeguarding legacies, steering multi-million-dollar exits and mentoring through organizations, these individuals have stabilized vital sectors, mobilized capital and powered long-term economic resilience across the broader business community. Read on to learn about their professional achievements and vital business connections from the last 24 months.

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FROM THE NEWSROOM: BUSINESS NEWS DIGEST

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