Advertisement
Advertisement

Business by LA Times Studios

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

M&A ROUNDUP

TECH & AI

VC ROUNDUP

Advertisement

MOVERS

Brandy Price

The Colleges of Law Names Brandy Price as Dean and Chief Academic Officer

AXS appoints Nikhil Bobde as Chief Technology Officer and Names Alex Hazboun Chief Innovation Officer

AXS Appoints Nikhil Bobde as Chief Technology Officer and Names Alex Hazboun Chief Innovation Officer

Kyle Gulock, managing director, investments, SURMOUNT

SURMOUNT Expands to West Coast with Hiring of Kyle Gulock as Managing Director Ahead of Los Angeles Office Opening

Naeem Ishaq,president and chief financial officer, Collectors

Collectors Appoints Naeem Ishaq as President and Chief Financial Officer

Amy

IP Litigator Amy E. Proctor Joins Sullivan & Cromwell’s L.A. Office

Advertisement

INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN FORUM & LEADERSHIP AWARDS EVENT RECAP

The fifth annual Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards celebrated the women redefining leadership across Los Angeles. This exclusive 2025 event brought together L.A.’s top executives, entrepreneurs, and change-makers for a powerful afternoon and evening of connection, featuring thought-provoking panels and an awards ceremony honoring corporate and nonprofit excellence.

The following honorees, finalists, and nominees were the reason we gathered. Over the last 24 months, they have exemplified true leadership, demonstrating resilience, growth, and wisdom. We congratulate each and every one of them for the impact they’ve made and the inspiration they provide to our entire business community.

HONOREES AND FINALISTS

RISING STAR

FUTURE SYSTEMS

Advertisement

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES

SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES - EXECUTIVE

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES - CEO OR FOUNDER

REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

Advertisement

CONSUMER GOODS & RETAIL

EDUCATION, NONPROFIT, & GOVERNMENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Advertisement

NOMINEES