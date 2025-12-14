The fifth annual Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards celebrated the women redefining leadership across Los Angeles. This exclusive 2025 event brought together L.A.’s top executives, entrepreneurs, and change-makers for a powerful afternoon and evening of connection, featuring thought-provoking panels and an awards ceremony honoring corporate and nonprofit excellence.

The following honorees, finalists, and nominees were the reason we gathered. Over the last 24 months, they have exemplified true leadership, demonstrating resilience, growth, and wisdom. We congratulate each and every one of them for the impact they’ve made and the inspiration they provide to our entire business community.