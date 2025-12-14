Welcome to the December 2025 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dear Readers,

In the five years since the launch of the Inspirational Women Forum & Awards, Business by LA Times Studios has had the distinct honor of celebrating remarkable women whose leadership, vision and impact continue to shape the business landscape. This year is no exception.

Within these pages, you’ll discover more than their accomplishments. You’ll find their energy, their courage and their drive from the spark that ignites bold entrepreneurial pursuits to the persistence required to thrive in a business world that still demands progress toward true equity. Their stories reflect resilience in action, showcasing what can be achieved when women lead with purpose and ambition.

You’ll also find highlights from our 2025 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, held November 13 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. This special gathering brought our community together to celebrate in person, applaud the year’s honorees, and gain insight from a powerful roster of leaders who shared wisdom, strategy and inspiration across our live forums.

As always, this month’s issue delivers the depth and breadth you expect from our magazine. Inside, you’ll discover a compelling feature on De Soi, a women-led startup transforming the rapidly expanding non-alcoholic beverage category, alongside timely coverage of AI, real estate, economic trends and other critical forces shaping business across Southern California.

To all our nominees, finalists and honorees, congratulations. Your leadership fuels progress and inspires countless others to rise.

This event and publication were made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors: K1, BMO, Greenberg Traurig, L-Nutra, Michelman Robinson, Millennium Space Systems, Simple Steps Fertility, Varda Space Systems, Advisory Board of Good Shepherd Shelter and Banc of California.

