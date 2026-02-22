Welcome to the February 2026 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dear Readers,

Welcome to 2026, a year that will prove deeply meaningful for the world of business in Southern California and beyond, and Business by LA Times Studios magazine is jumping right in with our February issue.

The year started with a tech-infused bang, with the “AI of things” dominating the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The expo featured the latest in gadgetry and advanced, AI-powered devices. Read about the products and services that will shape business in the year to come on page 8.

Closer to home, business and family mix more often than it would seem. Our feature story – on advanced 3D printing company Divergent – was founded by a father-son entrepreneurial team. Another product of a father-son pairing is Finish Line, a high-concept and high-amenity garage for luxury vehicles. And, it’s a multigenerational family at the helm of Glendale jewelry maker Tacori, where the son and daughter of the founders are leading the business into its next generation.

In addition, you’ll find the latest insights into the commercial real estate sphere for the entire Southern California region. Developers are entering 2026 focused on adaptive reuses for office space and navigating a complex and uncertain import and export market as tariff negotiations continue.

Also, we present a first in our venture capital list: a ranking of the top VC awards in the region over 2025. A huge factor in successful startups across industries, venture capital awards have shaped many sectors in the region, including several that have graced the pages of this magazine. Explore the list to see the hottest industries and the most innovative companies that will continue to make waves in 2026.

And, as always, our roundups of moves, hires and the latest from the tech, professional services, HR departments and consumer goods industries are at your fingertips, so read on to be informed and prepared for an exciting year of innovation and successes.