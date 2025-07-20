Welcome to the July 2025 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the July issue of Business by LA Times Studios, where we explore the ins and outs of Southern California’s constantly evolving professional sphere.

To that, we’re excited for our readers to learn more about Radiant, an El Segundo tech company dedicated to the next generation of nuclear power: microreactors. These next- generation power stations, compact enough to be transported across the planet (or even into space) are being built right here in the region, with multiple companies all vying for the prize.

In addition, we look at how unique AI applications are aiding everyone from restaurateurs to lawyers and streamlining business operations while providing maximum return to their clients. Plus, the legal profession is being reshaped by this technology itself. Learn how lawyers are using it to gain an edge on their clients.

You’ll also find a list of the Top Hospitals in Southern California ranked by revenue. These dedicated centers of healing represent not only an enormous economic driver for the Southland, but they’re also where you’ll find some of the most dedicated medical professionals on the planet, working long hours to serve the wellness needs of a diverse and major region.

As with every Business by LA Times Studios issue, we also feature this month’s biggest corporate moves, land deals, M&A movement and, new for July, the biggest in venture capital awards to up-and-coming unicorn businesses.

