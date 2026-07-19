The business of sports in Southern California is one of the largest economic drivers in the region, accounting for $12.1 billion in revenue for 2025, according to the Los Angeles Sports Council. And while the public might relish in the home runs, touchdowns and 3-pointers, there’s a diverse ecosystem of dedicated professionals that maintain the sports business behind the scenes.

Here, Business by LA Times Studios presents the inaugural sports business visionaries section, recognizing the important work done by lawyers, economists and others who prop up their industry in myriad ways.