Welcome to the June 2026 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

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Dear Readers,

Welcome to the June 2026 edition of Business by LA Times Studios Magazine, exploring the innovations and strategic shifts reshaping California’s economy.

Inside This Issue:



Space-Based Data Centers : Following our inaugural Aerospace & Defense Summit in May, our cover story explores how local enterprises are looking to Earth’s orbit to solve terrestrial power, land, and cooling constraints.

: Following our inaugural Aerospace & Defense Summit in May, our cover story explores how local enterprises are looking to Earth’s orbit to solve terrestrial power, land, and cooling constraints. The Circular Economy : Industry leaders Ron Gonen and John Shegerian discuss why the AI hardware boom requires an urgent shift toward circularity to combat e-waste.

: Industry leaders Ron Gonen and John Shegerian discuss why the AI hardware boom requires an urgent shift toward circularity to combat e-waste. The Rising Cost of Digital Risk : A look at the shifting cyber insurance market as companies face more sophisticated, AI-driven cyber threats.

: A look at the shifting as companies face more sophisticated, AI-driven cyber threats. Brand Protection & “Dupe Culture” : An analysis of a landmark federal court ruling on UGG boots and its impact on intellectual property in the social media age.

: An analysis of a landmark federal and its impact on intellectual property in the social media age. Industry Leaders: Our first-ever list of the Top Aerospace and Defense Companies in Southern California, alongside our Aerospace Visionaries feature.

Thank you for being a vital part of our business community. We hope this issue inspires your next bold strategy.

