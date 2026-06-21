Welcome to the June 2026 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine
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Dear Readers,
Welcome to the June 2026 edition of Business by LA Times Studios Magazine, exploring the innovations and strategic shifts reshaping California’s economy.
Inside This Issue:
- Space-Based Data Centers: Following our inaugural Aerospace & Defense Summit in May, our cover story explores how local enterprises are looking to Earth’s orbit to solve terrestrial power, land, and cooling constraints.
- The Circular Economy: Industry leaders Ron Gonen and John Shegerian discuss why the AI hardware boom requires an urgent shift toward circularity to combat e-waste.
- The Rising Cost of Digital Risk: A look at the shifting cyber insurance market as companies face more sophisticated, AI-driven cyber threats.
- Brand Protection & “Dupe Culture”: An analysis of a landmark federal court ruling on UGG boots and its impact on intellectual property in the social media age.
- Industry Leaders: Our first-ever list of the Top Aerospace and Defense Companies in Southern California, alongside our Aerospace Visionaries feature.
Thank you for being a vital part of our business community. We hope this issue inspires your next bold strategy.