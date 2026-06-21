Advertisement
May 2026

Welcome to the June 2026 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

Photo of Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios
By Anna Magzanyan
President Connect
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the June 2026 edition of Business by LA Times Studios Magazine, exploring the innovations and strategic shifts reshaping California’s economy.

Inside This Issue:

  • Space-Based Data Centers: Following our inaugural Aerospace & Defense Summit in May, our cover story explores how local enterprises are looking to Earth’s orbit to solve terrestrial power, land, and cooling constraints.
  • The Circular Economy: Industry leaders Ron Gonen and John Shegerian discuss why the AI hardware boom requires an urgent shift toward circularity to combat e-waste.
  • The Rising Cost of Digital Risk: A look at the shifting cyber insurance market as companies face more sophisticated, AI-driven cyber threats.
  • Brand Protection & “Dupe Culture”: An analysis of a landmark federal court ruling on UGG boots and its impact on intellectual property in the social media age.
  • Industry Leaders: Our first-ever list of the Top Aerospace and Defense Companies in Southern California, alongside our Aerospace Visionaries feature.

Thank you for being a vital part of our business community. We hope this issue inspires your next bold strategy.

May 2026

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Anna Magzanyan

Anna Magzanyan is the president of LA Times Studios.

More from Business

Why the Digital Boom Needs to Embrace Circularity

AI & Tech

Why the Digital Boom Needs to Embrace Circularity

Sunco art

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

The Hidden Champion: Sunco Industries Co.

Orbital Data Centers: Coming to a Planet Near You

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Orbital Data Centers: Coming to a Planet Near You

A futuristic aerospace manufacturing facility showcasing advanced robotic arms and rocket components

AI & Tech

Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Focus on Automation

Aerospace & Defense Summit 2026 - Education & Workforce Development panel

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Bridging the Gap: Preparing the Future Space Industry Workforce Faster

Laurie Leshin speaking at the Aerospace & Defense Summit 2026

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Speed Over Silos: An Aerospace Innovation Strategy for Global Competition

Aerospace and defense Summit

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Why True Cross-Disciplinary Tech Innovation Requires a Revolution in Systems Architecture

Aerospace and defense Summit

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Scaling Aerospace Innovation From Municipal Codes to Low Earth Orbit

Aerospace and defense Summit

Aerospace & Defense Summit

The High-Stakes Battle for Commercial Space Dominance

Financing and Scaling Aerospace Innovation Panel at Aerospace & Defense Summit 2026

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Funding the Future – The Ultimate Guide to Aerospace Innovation Financing

Aerospace and defense Summit

Aerospace & Defense Summit

How NASA is Revolutionizing Space Communications to Fuel the New Lunar Economy

Arlan Hamilton, Create & Cultivate Annual C&C 100 Event at The London West Hollywood, June 16, 2026

Mind Health

Busy and Broke? Arlan Hamilton’s No-Nonsense Guide to Modern Entrepreneurship

The Latest Deals

Advertisement