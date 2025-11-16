Southern California is the home of so many nonprofit organizations that help so many people it can be difficult to discern the sheer breadth of time, manpower and dollars that go into each of them.

However, it’s incredibly simple to see the impact they have – be it in the smile of a child receiving nutritious meals or the small sigh of relief to someone getting needed medical care, aid or even just a listening ear. Charitable organizations do the good work in the region and beyond that defines our humanity – giving for giving’s sake.

As you scroll down, you’ll find a wide variety of philanthropic organizations who assist all manner of causes, from people to pets to medical research or art and education programs. After a difficult year for Los Angeles, each and every one could use financial support, volunteers or cheerleaders for their cause. As you peruse these pages, think about the impact an individual can offer with a simple gift while also considering the outsize difference each one of these organizations makes.