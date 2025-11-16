Welcome to the November 2025 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dear Readers,

As the holiday season arrives, many in the professional world use philanthropy as a way to give back to the communities they do business in. In that spirit, November’s Business by LA Times Studios magazine is spotlighting giving in all of its forms, from exploring donor-advised funds to a list of the top philanthropic gifts in Southern California this year.

Our cover story offers an in-depth look at The Artemis Agency. The women-led social impact company is creating success for all kinds of charitable goals – from individual fundraising campaigns led by celebrities and influencers to larger events both online and in-person, all directed by the empathy that drives their dynamic leadership duo.

We also explore the slowdown in corporate giving programs and what this suggests for the world of philanthropy and the future of its financial sourcing.

Continuing along this theme, this issue spotlights charitable organizations that do their good work in Southern California and beyond and support a wide variety of causes, from mental health awareness to childhood services and humanitarian aid.

This issue also features insights and updates from the world of Southern California’s many business paths, including how California’s landmark AI legislation is shaping the legal landscape nationwide, how HR departments are encouraging employees to get up to speed with the latest tech and the most recent numbers highlighting the region’s commercial real estate outlook.

Finally, find a comprehensive list of the Top Advertising Agencies in Southern California, ranked by the number of area employees. These dedicated firms shape consumer trends right here in Los Angeles and worldwide, and many are experiencing high levels of growth.