From the beaches of Orange County to the neighborhoods of Los Angeles, a network of nonprofits works every day to fill the gaps that too many of our neighbors fall through. Their work rarely makes headlines, but it shows up everywhere: in a full pantry, a tutor for a child without a home, a rescue dog finding its family or a survivor finally being heard.

These organizations featured on the following pages cover remarkable ground. They feed families and house the unhoused. They support mental health and mend young bodies. They champion immigrant rights and community justice, train dogs that find people in disasters and open doors to the arts, the ocean and the classroom for kids who might otherwise never walk through them.

What unites them is a simple belief that a better Southern California is something we build together. Each one relies on people like you (donors, volunteers and advocates) to keep that work going.

As you look at the giving opportunities below, consider where your time, talent or a single gift could do the most good. The difference it makes may be larger than you think.