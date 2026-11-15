Advertisement
Advertisement

Business by LA Times Studios

FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES

ENTERTAINMENT

Advertisement

CRE, M&A ROUNDUP

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

NEXT UP

Henry Cassiday

Henry Cassiday Joins JLL Capital Markets in Orange County

Saul Ewing adds veteran real estate partners Charlotte Pashley and John Visconsi in Los Angeles

Saul Ewing Strengthens West Coast CRE Bench with Two Veteran Partners

City National Bank names Darcy Roennfeldt Head of Trust & Estate Services

City National Bank Names Darcy Roennfeldt Head of Trust & Estate Services

Adam Lerer

20-Year Real Estate Veteran Adam Lerer Joins CIM Group as Managing Director

Ogletree Deakins continues West Coast expansion, adding two employment litigators as Los Angeles shareholders

Ogletree Deakins Welcomes 2 Veteran Litigators, Continuing Accelerated West Coast Expansion

Advertisement

PHILANTHROPY

CONSUMER GOODS

GIVING OPPORTUNITIES

From the beaches of Orange County to the neighborhoods of Los Angeles, a network of nonprofits works every day to fill the gaps that too many of our neighbors fall through. Their work rarely makes headlines, but it shows up everywhere: in a full pantry, a tutor for a child without a home, a rescue dog finding its family or a survivor finally being heard.

These organizations featured on the following pages cover remarkable ground. They feed families and house the unhoused. They support mental health and mend young bodies. They champion immigrant rights and community justice, train dogs that find people in disasters and open doors to the arts, the ocean and the classroom for kids who might otherwise never walk through them.

What unites them is a simple belief that a better Southern California is something we build together. Each one relies on people like you (donors, volunteers and advocates) to keep that work going.

As you look at the giving opportunities below, consider where your time, talent or a single gift could do the most good. The difference it makes may be larger than you think.

MORE WAYS TO HELP

Arts and Learning Conservatory

Learn More

Learn More
Rainbow Labs Logo 2025

Learn More
Giving QP

Learn More
Giving 1215

Learn More

Learn More

Learn More

Learn More

FROM THE NEWSROOM: BUSINESS NEWS DIGEST

Advertisement