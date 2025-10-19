Welcome to the October 2025 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dear Readers,

I’m excited to share with you the October 2025 issue of Business by LA Times Studios, where we dive into the dynamic world of business. In these pages, we look at everything from how brands can reach a fast-moving, unpredictable Generation Z audience to groundbreaking research by a local biotech team exploring a promising ingredient that may one day help melanoma patients.

You’ll also find stories of innovation across industries. In food supply, plant-based B2B companies are pushing forward despite rising ingredient and market costs. In tech, AI is reshaping the way we live and work— transforming retail labor planning, occupational health compliance, and even video game design.

Our cover story takes you inside Exploding Kittens, where founder Elan Lee has mastered the art of evolving a business model to match an ever-changing audience while branching into new ventures, like a Netflix television series.

We also turn our attention to the heartbeat of Southern California’s economy: commercial real estate. This issue includes rankings of the region’s top architecture, general contracting, and brokerage firms, alongside the latest trends redefining this critical sector.

And in our 2025 Commercial Real Estate Visionaries section, we shine a spotlight on the industry leaders shaping the future, sharing their stories, philosophies, and achievements over the past two years.

