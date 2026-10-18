Business by LA Times Studios is proud to present this year’s distinguished Consumer Attorney Visionaries. Nominated by their colleagues and peers, this section highlights leading plaintiff attorneys in Product Liability, Labor & Employment, Family Law and Personal Injury, whose unwavering dedication impacts both their clients and the legal landscape at large. These visionaries are recognized for their noteworthy success, consistent leadership and profound contributions to their organizations, industries and communities.

The individuals showcased here have been specifically chosen for their exceptional average success rates, settlements and verdicts won in the last two years, as well as their leadership positions within their firms and their community and board affiliations and recognitions. As you learn more about each exceptional career and accomplishments of these legal stalwarts, know that their commitment to justice sets a benchmark for excellence in Southern California.