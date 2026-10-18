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October 2026

Southern California Business Trends: Inside the October 2026 Edition

Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios & Nant Games
By Anna Magzanyan
President Connect
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Dear Readers,

Welcome to the October 2026 edition of Business by LA Times Studios. This issue looks at the talent, infrastructure and ambition changing how Southern California works, from Orange County’s growing entertainment district to the workforce behind the region’s aerospace boom.

Our feature story looks at how OCVIBE is reshaping Anaheim and Orange County. The story highlights how one large mixed-use sports, business and entertainment development is changing where people live, work, gather and spend their money, and what that could mean for the region’s economy.

This issue also recaps our 2026 OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards, which highlighted the achievements of Orange County’s most dedicated business leaders. The event drew more than 200 to the Marriott Irvine Spectrum.

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More Highlights From This Issue

  • Views From the Top: Sue Bendavid of Lewitt Hackman covers the employment law mistakes she sees most often. These include off-the-clock work, misclassifying employees under California’s ABC test and handbooks that no longer match today’s workforce.
  • Building the Aerospace Workforce: From Hawthorne to Long Beach, SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Relativity Space and Anduril are growing fast. They’re turning to apprenticeships, university partnerships and early security-clearance planning to find enough people to build what’s next.
  • The Music Business in 2026: Streaming and short-form video have changed how fans find music, but the industry is growing. Superfans now make up 20% of U.S. listeners, and U.S. CD sales jumped 16% in the first half of the year.
  • Beyond Game Day: SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, BMO Stadium and Dodger Stadium now run as year-round economic engines. Sports in L.A. and Orange counties generated $12.1 billion in economic output and supported nearly 93,000 jobs, with the 2027 Super Bowl and the 2028 Games still ahead.
  • The Subscription Economy Grows Up: SoCal consumer brands are moving past the monthly box. They’re using AI, memberships and smart replenishment to turn one-time buyers into lifelong customers.
  • Legal Landscape Shifts: California lemon law filings are on pace to drop nearly 32% from last year’s record. Meanwhile, the plaintiffs’ bar is rebuilding its war chest and pursuing new ethics legislation after its costly ballot fight with Uber.
  • The Medical Device Capital of the World: A look at how Edwards Lifesciences, Glaukos, Masimo and a long line of spinouts made Orange County a global medtech hub, and the playbook other industries can learn from.
  • Honorees & Visionaries: This issue includes our 2026 Consumer Attorney Visionaries, dedicated lawyers who are shaping the legal profession in Southern California.

Whether you’re hiring for a growth industry, rethinking your customer relationships or keeping up with legal and regulatory change, we hope this edition gives you useful perspective for the decisions ahead.

October 2026

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

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Anna Magzanyan

Anna Magzanyan is the president of LA Times Studios and NantGames.

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