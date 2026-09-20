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Business by LA Times Studios

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COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

CONSUMER TRENDS

VC ROUNDUP

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Christina Lewis Joins MSK as Trusts & Estates Partner in L.A.

Christina Lewis Joins MSK as Trusts & Estates Partner in L.A.

A portrait of Daniel Timmons

PNC Bank Names Daniel Timmons Regional President for Greater Los Angeles

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Sweta Patel, Chief Marketing Officer, AXS

AXS Names Former Roku Executive Sweta Patel as Chief Marketing Officer

Angeles Equity Partners adds Kyle Huffman to Operations Group as Vice President, Finance

Angeles Equity Partners Brings on 13-Year Finance Veteran Kyle Huffman

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SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BUSINESS VISIONARIES

Southern California’s commercial real estate landscape is shaped by professionals who see beyond blueprints and balance sheets to build lasting value for their organizations and communities. This year’s Commercial Real Estate Visionaries – architects, brokers, developers, engineers, general contractors, property managers, and the advisors, lawyers, accountants and lenders who support them – represent the industry’s most accomplished senior leaders.

Selected for their standout achievements over the past two years, sustained excellence throughout their careers and meaningful impact on their organizations and the broader industry, these visionaries also distinguish themselves through active civic engagement. The following profiles celebrate individuals whose vision, leadership and community commitment continue to define excellence in commercial real estate.

FROM THE NEWSROOM: BUSINESS NEWS DIGEST

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