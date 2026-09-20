Southern California’s commercial real estate landscape is shaped by professionals who see beyond blueprints and balance sheets to build lasting value for their organizations and communities. This year’s Commercial Real Estate Visionaries – architects, brokers, developers, engineers, general contractors, property managers, and the advisors, lawyers, accountants and lenders who support them – represent the industry’s most accomplished senior leaders.

Selected for their standout achievements over the past two years, sustained excellence throughout their careers and meaningful impact on their organizations and the broader industry, these visionaries also distinguish themselves through active civic engagement. The following profiles celebrate individuals whose vision, leadership and community commitment continue to define excellence in commercial real estate.

