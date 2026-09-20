LA Times Studios Details the $7B Southern California Business Boom

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Dear Readers,

Welcome to the September 2026 edition of Business by LA Times Studios. This issue explores the resilience, regional craftsmanship and strategic advantages driving Southern California’s business community forward.

Our cover feature, “Made Here,” examines how the economic math behind manufacturing is being rewritten across Southern California. Supply chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty, tariffs and rising overseas costs have prompted business leaders to re-evaluate what “low cost” truly means. Highlighting global giants headquartered locally, the story reveals how local manufacturing delivers speed to market, quality control, brand integrity and access to a world-class creative talent pool.

More Highlights From This Issue



CRE Insights from the Experts: Leaders from Axos Commercial Bank, Shawmut Design and Construction and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck unpack Downtown L.A.’s adaptive reuse, rate environments and ESG requirements.

Leaders from Axos Commercial Bank, Shawmut Design and Construction and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck unpack Downtown L.A.’s adaptive reuse, rate environments and ESG requirements. The Business of Women’s Sports: How rapid audience growth and high return on investment have turned women’s sports – anchored locally by Angel City FC and the L.A. Sparks – into the fastest-growing investment in sports sponsorship.

How rapid audience growth and high return on investment have turned women’s sports – anchored locally by Angel City FC and the L.A. Sparks – into the fastest-growing investment in sports sponsorship. Reversing the Production Exodus: An in-depth evaluation of California’s expanded $750-million annual Film and Television Tax Credit Program and its potential to bring Hollywood production home.

An in-depth evaluation of annual Film and Television Tax Credit Program and its potential to bring Hollywood production home. The SoCal Aerospace Boom : How $7 billion in recent major defense and space awards to local primes are trickling down to regional precision suppliers.

How $7 billion in recent major defense and space awards to local primes are trickling down to regional precision suppliers. Orange County Healthtech Services: Inside the growing ecosystem of IT, legal, accounting and cybersecurity firms building specialized practices around O.C.’s dominant healthcare sector.

Inside the growing ecosystem of IT, legal, accounting and cybersecurity firms building specialized practices around O.C.’s dominant healthcare sector. Exclusive Lists & Visionaries: Featuring our annual rankings of top General Contractors, Architecture Firms and Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Firms, alongside profiles of the region’s leading CRE Visionaries.

Whether you are scaling regional manufacturing, navigating commercial real estate shifts or expanding into tech-driven services, we hope this edition brings valuable perspective to your decision making.