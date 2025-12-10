Business Visionaries - Private Equity and M&A Industry

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

LA Times Studios is excited to announce the 2026 Private Equity and M&A Industry Visionaries nomination opportunity. We invite professionals and organizations who provide funding, strategic guidance, or advisory services to companies involved in mergers, acquisitions, and private equity transactions.

Private equity/venture capital investors, bankers, lenders, as well as professional services advisors – such as lawyers, accountants, and business managers – who focus on the private equity and M&A sectors can be nominated for this Business Visionaries section to showcase how they are impacting change in this dynamic field.

Nominees must be based in California. Up to three individuals from the same firm may be nominated. The L.A. Times Studios executive committee will select honorees based on their professional successes and accomplishments in the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of his/her career

Long- and short-term impact he/she has made to their organization’s and/or the industry’s growth

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominee’s leadership beyond their organization

The visionaries will be announced in our August 2026 Business by LA Times Studios magazine distributed with the L.A. Times newspaper.

There is no cost to nominate; however, due to limited space in the publication, we will only profile three people from each company. All nominees must work in California in order to meet the criteria.

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged. Please note that LA Times Studios staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the LA Times Studios team prior to being published. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change.

Individuals selected will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.