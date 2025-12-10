Advertisement
Business Visionaries - Sports Industry

LA Times Studios is excited to announce the 2026 Sports Industry Business Visionaries nomination opportunity, which will recognize individual professionals who provide funding or advisory services to companies that operate in the sports business sector.

We invite nominations from colleagues or self-nominations of private equity/venture capital investors, bankers, and lenders, as well as professional services advisors – such as lawyers, accountants, and business managers – who have had a significant impact on the sports industry.

The LA Times Studios executive committee will select visionaries based on the following criteria:

  • Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months
  • Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of his/her career
  • Long- and short-term impact he/she has made to their organization’s and/or the industry’s growth
  • Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominee’s leadership beyond their organization

The visionaries will be announced in our July 2026 Business by LA Times Studios magazine, which will be distributed with the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

There is no cost to nominate; however, due to limited space in the publication, we will only profile three people from each company. All nominees must work in California to be considered.

For any issues with the submission, please contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or karren.adamyan@latimes.com.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged. Please note that LA Times Studios staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the LA Times Studios team prior to being published. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change.

Individuals selected will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.

