Jenn L. Quader

CEO & President

The Smart Agency

Jenn Quader is the president & CEO of The Smart Agency, where she drives innovative PR, content and marketing strategies for major commercial real estate and finance companies across the U.S. Under her leadership, the agency has grown by about 50% in the past year, even amid a challenging industry climate. Quader’s recent TEDx Talk in Paris highlighted her resilience and entrepreneurial journey, further extending her influence in Europe. With over a decade of experience, she has significantly impacted commercial real estate communications, helping to build the reputations of companies involved in over $600 billion in transactions. She is known for her empathetic leadership and visionary approach, focusing on advancing the industry and cultivating new leaders.

