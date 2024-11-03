Executive Director

University Lab Partners

Karin Koch is shaping Orange County’s future as a premier life sciences hub through her leadership as executive director of University Lab Partners (ULP), the first nonprofit life sciences wet lab incubator in the region. Founded in 2019, ULP fosters life science innovation by providing cutting-edge research facilities and access to crucial technical and business resources. Under Koch’s guidance, ULP has supported 45 companies, including 15 female- or minority-led businesses, and helped raise over $254 million for life-changing research in 2023 alone. In recognition of its impact, the organization was awarded a $2-million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Build to Scale initiative. This funding, matched by local support, will scale ULP’s accelerator and commercialization programs over the next three years, helping early-stage ventures in Southern California.

