Vice Chairman

Newmark

As vice chairman and a top producer nationally, Matt Berres and his team have closed over 500 transactions, totaling nearly $5 billion in sales throughout his career. His notable transactions include the sale of the Walgreens corporate headquarters, the Kroger Net Lease Grocer Portfolio, Federal Express warehouse buildings, over 150 bank branch facilities, Topgolf locations and Veterans Affairs/GSA facilities. Specializing in the sale, purchase and recapitalization of net leased retail, industrial and office properties across the U.S., Berres and his team provide services that include net lease disposition and acquisition advisory, 1031 exchange transactions, sale-leasebacks, portfolio and valuation analysis and capital markets consultations. In the past three years, his team has completed over 100 sales transactions totaling $1 billion.

