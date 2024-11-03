Sean David Muntz

Managing Partner

RMO LLP

Sean D. Muntz is the managing partner at RMO LLP, a leading national probate and trust estate litigation firm. With extensive experience in probate trial and appellate law, he handles a diverse range of cases including banking, commercial, employment and environmental disputes. Notable recent successes include securing a six-figure punitive damages award and a $3.65-million jury verdict. At RMO LLP, Muntz oversees practice management, leads training and CLE initiatives and handles client relations. He is also active in community service, volunteering with the Orangewood Foundation and the Samueli Academy and frequently speaks on probate and trust issues. He has been recognized as a “Leader of Influence” in litigation by the Los Angeles Business Journal and listed as one of the “Best Lawyers in America” for Trusts and Estates.

