Chris Hoppe Named Executive Vice President of AIM Sports Group

Seal Beach-headquartered AIM Sports Group, a sports enterprise focused on enhancing youth sports through leagues, sport facility management, national events, media and technology, has named Chris Hoppe as its executive vice president, responsible for strategic leadership, overseeing operations, and spearheading initiatives to positively impact AIM’s growth and strategic direction.

With more than 20 years of sports leadership experience, including most recently serving as deputy athletic director at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt), Hoppe brings to AIM a history of success in revenue generation, strategic planning, sport administration, multi-media rights, sports science, athletic performance, NIL programming and student-athlete development.

Over an eight-year period, Hoppe played a leading role in Pitt’s ascent to become a multi-sport contender for conference and national championships. The era yielded Pitt records for ACC Championships and Final Four appearances, corporate sponsorship and fundraising revenue, student-athlete academic achievements and service to the community. Prior to Pitt, he served in sports leadership positions at Eastern Michigan University, Robert Morris University, San Diego State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Advertisement

“We’re excited to welcome Chris to the AIM organization,” said AIM Sports Group founder and CEO John Gallegos. “His unique skillset as a future-forward builder of programs designed to support the next generation of athletes makes him an ideal fit with our team as AIM continues to innovate the youth athletics space with venues, leagues, tournaments, and our forthcoming AIM+ tech & media platform. His experience working with college athletics programs will also be a great asset as we work together to elevate the youth sports experience.”

“It is truly rewarding to become a part of the AIM Sports Group team,” commented Hoppe. “This organization has already established itself as a national leader in elite volleyball and youth sports. In the coming years, AIM events, experiences and technology will redefine the ecosystem that supports these young athletes, their families and coaches. I am grateful to John Gallegos and the current AIM leadership team for setting a bold strategic vision, and I look forward to helping establish AIM as the gold standard in next-generation youth performance and innovation.”

Information sourced from AIM Sports. Learn more by contacting pwilliams@roxunited.com.