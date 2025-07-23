Strata Landscape Services Expands Orange County Footprint with Acquisition of Gentry Landscape

Calder Capital has announced the successful acquisition of Gentry Landscape, based in Orange County, by Strata Landscape Services.

Strata Landscape Services, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a provider of commercial landscaping solutions. Seeking to build a nationwide portfolio of complementary landscape companies, Strata engaged Calder Capital as its exclusive buy-side M&A advisor for this acquisition.

Gentry Landscape provides commercial landscape maintenance for business parks, condominiums, apartments, retail centers and HOAs. Gentry’s team of expert landscape professionals designs, maintains and restores green spaces. Their offerings range from mowing and fertilization to irrigation, seasonal design and advanced landscape restoration.

“Our goal was to identify a high-quality, established operation in a key market, and Gentry Landscape checked all the boxes,” shared Justin Crandall, CFO of Strata Landscape Services. “We were impressed with Gentry’s strong reputation, loyal client base and professional service delivery. We’re excited to welcome Gentry under the Strata family of brands, while we continue growing in Southern California together.”

Richard Esquerra, the founder of Gentry Landscape, who built the business on personalized service and unwavering standards, shared, “Strata has the experience, infrastructure and vision to elevate the foundation we’ve built here.” Esquerra continued, “I’m excited to see how they take Gentry forward, and I am honored to stay on, as we underscore our commitment to our clients.”

Sam Scharich of Calder Capital served as the mergers & acquisitions advisor for the transaction.

“Sam and the Calder Capital team were instrumental in helping Strata identify and pursue a quality partner like Gentry,” stated Crandall. “From our first conversation through closing, Sam provided clear communication, thoughtful guidance and a deep understanding of the landscaping industry. His professionalism and insight made this process highly rewarding, and we’re excited to continue growing with Gentry on board.”

“I wasn’t actively looking to sell, but when Calder’s Buy-Side team reached out, they presented a compelling opportunity that aligned with where I envisioned Gentry heading,” commented Esquerra. “Calder was professional, transparent and respectful of my time and goals throughout the process. They brought me a buyer that shared my values and vision for the company, and I couldn’t be more pleased with how everything came together.”

“This was a fast-moving and rewarding transaction,” shared Scharich. “We appreciated Strata’s decisive action and collaborative approach throughout. It’s great to bring together two successful organizations with shared values and a clear growth plan.”

“Calder Capital takes pride in representing serious and strategic buyers like Strata,” noted Max Friar, founder of Calder Capital. “This transaction exemplifies the grit and tenacity of our Buy-Side team in sourcing this off-market deal. Paired with a focused and aggressive buyer, and that is how deals get done!”

Information sourced from Calder Capital. Learn more by contacting media@caldergr.com.