Refrigeration Technologies: Built in SoCal, Growing Strong

When a company stays true to its roots while growing on a global scale, it says a lot about who they are and what they stand for.

For Refrigeration Technologies, the Orange County-based manufacturer behind the Viper line of HVACR chemicals, that commitment runs deep. This year, the company was named one of the LA Times Studios’ 25 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Orange County, a milestone that reflects not just its growth, but its purpose.

From a family shop to a global leader

Founded more than 35 years ago by HVAC technician and chemist John Pastorello, Refrigeration Technologies began as a small, family-run business determined to make safer, higher-quality chemical solutions for the trade. What started as tests in a kitchen has grown into a worldwide brand trusted by technicians, wholesalers and manufacturers around the world.

Today, that same family spirit fuels the company’s success. Led by President Mike Pastorello, the team continues to formulate and manufacture products right in Southern California.

Expanding to meet demand

This year marks another pivotal moment for the company’s growth. Refrigeration Technologies recently acquired an additional 30,000 square feet of manufacturing space, which will help increase production capacity by more than 400%. The expansion will allow the team to better serve customers, enhance operational efficiency and pave the way for future product innovations.

“Our expansion isn’t just about square footage, it’s about possibility,” says Mike Pastorello. “This investment multiplies our capacity to innovate and serve the professionals who trust us every day.”

For a company that has appeared on multiple “Fastest Growing Companies” lists for almost a decade, growth isn’t just a number, it’s a responsibility. Every milestone represents more HVACR technicians relying on their products, more partners distributing them worldwide and more opportunities to make the HVACR industry safer.

Built on safe chemistry

What truly sets Refrigeration Technologies apart is its unwavering commitment to product safety. Long before “green chemistry” became a buzzword, the company was formulating non-corrosive, non-toxic and biodegradable products, designed to protect both technicians and equipment. Viper coil cleaners are NSF-registered and EPA-compliant.

The original message behind the brand – safe chemicals for the user, the equipment and the environment – stays true and has guided every decision, from raw-material sourcing to packaging. The goal is simple: create products that perform under pressure while helping move the trade toward safer, smarter chemical practices.

Proudly made in Orange County

Manufacturing in Anaheim has always been a point of pride for the company. It’s where the majority of products are mixed, bottled, labeled and shipped – and where innovation is part of everyday conversation. From the lab to the loading dock, the team’s hands-on approach and collaborative culture drive their success.

“Our growth means that we need to keep a firm foot on the accelerator while shifting into higher gears,” says John Pastorello. “I always believed that if we made products that perform better, were safer to use and solved problems, we would be successful. Today, I’m proud of the team we’ve built. Their knowledge, experience and creativity will continue to make significant contributions to our industry.”

A future built on growth and gratitude

As Refrigeration Technologies continues to expand, one thing remains constant – its commitment to the trades. The company credits its growth to the HVACR professionals who believe in its mission and share its passion for doing things the right way.

For the team, being named among the LA Times Studios’ 25 Fastest Growing Private Companies isn’t just recognition, it’s motivation to keep pushing forward, keep innovating and keep building products that make a difference.

Because when you’re built on safe chemistry, strong values and SoCal pride, growth is more than a headline, it’s part of who you are.