Uprite Construction Management Named Construction Manager of Record for Sainte Lydie City Development

Irvine-based Uprite Construction Management (UCM), together with Uprite Construction Company (UCC), has announced the submission of its Letter of Commitment to serve as the Construction Manager of Record for Sainte Lydie City, a development led by MyDentalWig Inc. and its founder/CEO, Lydie Livolsi.

Sainte Lydie City, with its Southern California location to be announced, is envisioned as a transformative hub of innovation and opportunity, bringing together advanced industrial and community-building projects at a scale rarely seen. The master plan includes a semiconductor chip factory, a world-class data center, a dental AI giga factory, research academies, housing and multi-family residences, hotels, and commercial and civic infrastructure that will establish the project as one of the most ambitious developments of the 21st century.

As Construction Manager of Record, UCM will oversee the full scope of planning, preconstruction, budgeting, subcontractor engagement, scheduling and quality oversight, ensuring every aspect of the build is delivered with precision, safety and accountability. This designation underscores Uprite’s national expertise in delivering large-scale industrial, advanced manufacturing and high-performance facilities.

The company’s Commitment to National Impact, as outlined in its Letter of Commitment, reflects not only a pledge to build but also to create lasting economic and social value. Sainte Lydie City is poised to bring thousands of jobs, cutting-edge infrastructure and new opportunities for innovation-driven industries to thrive.

“This project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Brad Kollar, executive vice president of industrial & strategic markets at Uprite Construction. “We are honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading construction management for Sainte Lydie City and are committed to ensuring its success at every stage.”

Uprite Construction has grown from its California roots into a national firm with offices across the country, known for delivering industrial, self-storage, office and advanced manufacturing projects for leading developers and Fortune 500 tenants. Uprite has nearly 80 active projects nationwide and projected 2025 revenue exceeding $425 million.

Information sourced from Uprite Construction. To learn more, contact monica.mcgannon@upriteco.com.