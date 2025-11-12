Skyworks and Qorvo Merge in $22 Billion Deal

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Irvine-based Skyworks, a global leader in high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, and Qorvo, a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announced a cash and stock merger transaction that values the combined business at $22 billion. The deal, pending regulatory approvals, is expected to close in early 2027.

“This combination marks an important milestone for our industry and for Skyworks,” said Phil Brace, chief executive and president of Skyworks, in a statement. “Combining Skyworks’ and Qorvo’s complementary portfolios and world-class engineering teams will strengthen our ability to meet growing customer demand across mobile and diversified Broad Markets. With enhanced scale, a more diversified customer base and operational synergies, we can bring even greater innovation to our customers and sustainable value to our shareholders.”

With a combined pro forma revenue of approximately $7.7 billion, the combined company expects to be better positioned to compete against larger players. It will bring together approximately 8,000 engineers and technical experts as well as over 12,000 issued and pending patents, enabling faster development of advanced, system-level solutions and unlocking new design-win opportunities to meet growing customer demand.

Advertisement

“Together with Skyworks, we can accelerate innovation and deliver broader and more comprehensive solutions across numerous growth areas. We are excited to leverage the combined strengths of our teams and product and technology portfolios to build on our capabilities in mobile and significantly expand our presence in defense and aerospace, edge IoT, AI data center, automotive and other industries powered by secular growth trends,” said Bob Bruggeworth, chief executive and president of Qorvo, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Skyworks.