TriMas to Sell Irvine Aerospace Unit in $1.45-Billion Transaction

TriMas, a Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based designer and manufacturer of industrial and aerospace parts, agreed to sell its Irvine-based aerospace segment for $1.45 billion to Takeoff Buyer Inc., an affiliate of Tinicum LP. Funds managed by Blackstone will be a minority investor. The purchase price represents an enterprise value multiple of approximately 18x the last twelve months, as of the third quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA.

“As previously communicated, the TriMas Board of Directors has been actively evaluating strategic options to optimize our business portfolio and unlock greater value for our shareholders,” said Herbert Parker, chairman of TriMas’ board of directors, in a statement. “Over the past several years, our aerospace leadership team has executed a significant transformation, delivering sustained sales growth, deepening customer partnerships and driving meaningful operational improvements. This transaction reflects the high-quality nature of the business and its continued strong momentum.”

The closing is expected to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. PJT Partners and BofA Securities are serving as financial advisors and have led the sale process, while Jones Day is serving as outside legal counsel for TriMas. Solomon Partners acted as financial advisor to the buyer. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Takeoff Buyer Inc. and to Blackstone, while Goodwin Procter advised Tinicum.

Information for this article was sourced from TriMas Corp.