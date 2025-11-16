UCI’s ‘Brilliant Future’ Campaign Raises More than $2.4 Billion

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Largest fundraising effort in O.C. history will fuel innovation and impact

UC Irvine recently celebrated the successful close of its Brilliant Future campaign, coinciding with the university’s 60th anniversary. Surpassing its $2-billion goal by almost half a billion dollars, the largest philanthropic campaign in Orange County history marks a transformative moment for the university and its future.

At a time when traditional funding sources are dwindling, the Brilliant Future campaign has demonstrated the power of private philanthropy in driving top-tier research, fostering academic excellence and advancing human progress. The campaign’s success was fueled by a groundswell of support from more than 122,000 donors, capped by one extraordinary, last-minute commitment aimed at advancing groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research and care. This final gift of the multi-year effort ultimately pushed UC Irvine over $2.4 billion.

“The success of the Brilliant Future campaign is a powerful reminder that when a community comes together with a shared vision, anything is possible,” says Chancellor Howard Gillman. “Our donors are not just supporters – they are partners in progress. Their generosity has transformed UC Irvine and our community and will continue to shape lives, advance knowledge and serve society for generations to come.”

Launched publicly in 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign overcame historic challenges to record some of UC Irvine’s highest fundraising years ever. It reached its $2-billion target nine months early and exceeded goals for alumni engagement.

Gary Singer, chair of the UC Irvine Foundation Board of Trustees – the first alumnus to fill that role – takes great pride in how the Brilliant Future campaign re-energized alumni involvement.

“This campaign is about more than just numbers. It’s also about reconnecting with our roots and strengthening our community,” Singer said. “Seeing over 93,000 alumni step up to support and engage with UC Irvine has been nothing short of inspiring. We’re not just ensuring the success of a university. We’re building a lifelong network of Anteaters committed to making a difference.”

Campaign highlights include:



$2.4 billion raised, with 73% of gifts $100 or less

122,000+ donors, 84% percent giving for the first time

93,000+ alumni engaged through philanthropy, mentorship and events, exceeding the campaign’s target of 75,000

Nearly 85,000 gifts made to support students, resulting in 269 new scholarship, fellowship and award funds that are, in general, available to students each year

Over $1.7 billion for research and departmental support

Six new buildings created, with more in development, thanks to philanthropy

111% growth of alumni chapters and networks worldwide

“Every number in this campaign tells a story,” said co-chair Sheila Peterson. “A student who can now afford to pursue their dream. A breakthrough in medical research. A work of art that will inspire generations. That’s the real impact, and it’s all made possible by our incredible donors.”

Her husband and Brilliant Future co-chair, Jimmy Peterson, added: “The four pillars of this campaign reflect the best of what UC Irvine stands for – opportunity, health, discovery and understanding. We’re proud to have helped support initiatives that are not just changing this campus but changing the world.”

Donors played a critical role in strengthening those four pillars for years to come.

A major milestone in the campaign was the creation of the Susan & Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences, made possible by a $200-million gift – the largest in the university’s history – from Susan and Henry Samueli. A first-of-its-kind college focused on integrative health, this paradigm-shifting initiative brought together the School of Medicine; the Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing, supported by a donation from Sue and Bill Gross; the School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences; and the recently named Joe C. Wen School of Population & Public Health, facilitated by a gift from Joe C. Wen and his family, under a single vision: to treat the whole person, not just the illness. At the heart of the college is the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute. The college champions interdisciplinary education and patient-centered care, preparing the next generation of health care providers to integrate scientific innovation with compassionate treatment.

One of the most transformative outcomes of the campaign has been the development and expansion of the UCI Health–Irvine medical complex. New facilities at the site, including the Joe C. Wen & Family Center for Advanced Care and the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, offer patients leading-edge, specialized treatments as well as expanded access to clinical trials and experts. By the end of 2026, UCI Health will have become the largest provider in Orange County and one of the largest health systems in California.

UC Irvine’s commitment to transformative research has also been powered by philanthropic support of everything from quantum science and biotechnology research to multidisciplinary engineering and AI.

These examples of donor impact only begin to tell the story. In every corner of campus, philanthropic support shapes lives, transforms futures and redefines what’s possible.

“As we look to the future, the need for philanthropic investment is more critical than ever. The Brilliant Future campaign laid a foundation, but the challenges ahead require even more bold thinking and generosity,” said Brian T. Hervey, vice chancellor for university advancement and alumni relations and president of the UC Irvine Foundation. “Together, we can ensure that UC Irvine remains a place where excellence and impact thrive.”

From laboratories to lecture halls, galleries to hospitals, stories of donor impact are unfolding every day at UC Irvine. The Brilliant Future campaign has set the stage for lasting transformation.