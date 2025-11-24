JLL Strengthens OC Presence with Strategic Hire of Corporate Real Estate Expert Pat Ryan

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Pat Ryan joins firm as senior vice president, advising Fortune 500 and middle-market companies with their occupancy needs

With the continued changes of today’s workplace, JLL has announced that it has expanded its Southern California brokerage business. The firm has hired 13-year Orange County commercial real estate veteran Pat Ryan as senior vice president. Ryan will specialize in local and multi-market corporate real estate transaction strategy.

“With the changing workplace and R&D dynamics, tenants need experienced professionals to help them navigate the real estate landscape, often across multiple markets,” said Mitch Lundquist, JLL senior managing director. “Pat is the perfect person to join our Orange County tenant rep team with his years of experience working with Fortune 500 and middle-market companies in Southern California and across the globe.”

Lundquist went on to say, “JLL is strategically looking to grow its Orange County brokerage business by adding experienced professionals who are innovative, forward-thinking and who fit the JLL culture.

Ryan joins JLL with nearly 13 years of commercial real estate experience. Most recently, he served as senior director for a global commercial real estate firm where he focused on comprehensive local and multi-market strategic solutions for corporate real estate portfolios.

Information for this article was sourced from JLL.