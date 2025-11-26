Vanguard University Lists Prime 1.78-Acre Costa Mesa Site for Redevelopment

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

JLL and Morgan Skenderian Investment Real Estate Group have announced that they have been retained by Vanguard University to market for sale Vanguard Centre, a 1.78-acre redevelopment opportunity located at 115 Santa Isabel Avenue.

Vanguard Centre, which currently serves as student housing for the university, is located in the coveted neighborhood of Eastside Costa Mesa. The 1.78-acre parcel benefits from street access on Newport Boulevard, Santa Isabel Avenue and Wilson Street.

“Vanguard University is focused on satisfying the needs of our growing student body through premier academic programs, campus facilities and student life,” said Vanguard University President Michael J. Beals, Ph.D. “The consolidation of residents from Vanguard Centre onto our main campus will enhance the sense of community and student synergies on our main campus.”

Joe Bevan of JLL and Peter Gillin of Morgan Skenderian Investment Real Estate Group, Inc. are marketing the property on behalf of Vanguard University.

“This is an opportunity for an investor or developer to acquire a rarely available redevelopment parcel of nearly two acres in Eastside Costa Mesa,” said Joe Bevan, JLL senior managing director. “The location is minutes from the Pacific Ocean and the charming shops of East 17th Street and is a short bike ride to beautiful Newport Back Bay. For decades, Eastside Costa Mesa has consistently been one of the most attractive areas for investors and developers in Orange County.”

Vanguard University is a private, Christian, comprehensive university of liberal arts and professional studies that encompasses more than 2,300 students.

Information for this article was sourced from JLL.